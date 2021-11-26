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Judge Joe Brown: Our Country Emasculated, Not A Good Thing
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60 views • November 26, 2021
Oct 31, 2021 1:00 PM
By Grabien Staff
Excerpt:
They don’t have any shame for doing something sow stupid. But they don’t have a belief there is a cost to this. It’s just going to happen. That’s the most bizarre thing. In a way the immediate cost goes to somebody else. The middle class people who are the victims. They think as long as they vote a certain way they will get checks in the mail. But this is an indication of how governments spends money that they don’t have, then they rely on this corrupt counterfeit machine at the federal reserve. And they print at will, and they wonder why we have problems. Facebook was having a little bit of p.r. problems and their stock was going down a billion here and a billion there. But they said, well, it doesn’t look good for our stock. In one day they put in $50 billion to buyout their own stock and prop up the system. You were talking about misleading the people. There is a lot of misleading going none the marketplace — going on in the marketplace.”
https://news.grabien.com/story-judge-joe-brown-weve-turned-lot-places-country-matriarchy-wh?utm_source=news&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news20211101&utm_content=story35912
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.
🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55
🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.
🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.
By Grabien Staff
Excerpt:
They don’t have any shame for doing something sow stupid. But they don’t have a belief there is a cost to this. It’s just going to happen. That’s the most bizarre thing. In a way the immediate cost goes to somebody else. The middle class people who are the victims. They think as long as they vote a certain way they will get checks in the mail. But this is an indication of how governments spends money that they don’t have, then they rely on this corrupt counterfeit machine at the federal reserve. And they print at will, and they wonder why we have problems. Facebook was having a little bit of p.r. problems and their stock was going down a billion here and a billion there. But they said, well, it doesn’t look good for our stock. In one day they put in $50 billion to buyout their own stock and prop up the system. You were talking about misleading the people. There is a lot of misleading going none the marketplace — going on in the marketplace.”
https://news.grabien.com/story-judge-joe-brown-weve-turned-lot-places-country-matriarchy-wh?utm_source=news&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news20211101&utm_content=story35912
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.
🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55
🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.
🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.
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