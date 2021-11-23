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Doctors Dropping Dead, Elon Controls Your Electric Car & Go On Offense Or Lose
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120 views • November 23, 2021
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Sources used in video:
How we win, go on offense - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1462458931813527553.html
Guess he likes running people over - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-waukesha-massacre-suspect-was-previously-arrested-for-running-over-a-woman?utm_campaign=64470
Did he really kill himself - https://stessnews.online/2021/11/17/germany-dr-thomas-jendges-head-of-clinic-commits-suicide-covid-19-vaccine-is-a-genocide/amp/
Doctors dropping dead everywhere - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-22-vaccine-pushing-doctors-dropping-like-flies-covid-jabbed.html
Vaxxed dying 2X more than unvaxxed - https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/vaccinated-english-adults-under-60
Japan gets rid of vaxx, goes with Ivermectin - https://twitter.com/pierrekory/status/1462623647156289539
Vaxx mandate is dead and gone - https://beckernews.com/biden-administration-in-full-retreat-federal-vaccine-mandate-is-now-suspended-due-to-onslaught-of-legal-challenges-43045/
The unvaxxed are blowing up their narrative - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/11/21/the-war-on-the-unvaccinated-is-a-desperate-attempt-to-demonize-and-destroy-the-control-group/
Does anyone care they are killing kids - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/we-are-killing-our-kids-does-anyone
Electric vehicle warning - https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2021/11/21/outages/
The pope blessing pedophiles - https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16798098/jeffrey-epstein-ghislaine-maxwell-blessed-pope/
Media twists into pretzel avoiding the obvious, they're all black - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/21/cultural-marxism-are-we-supposed-to-ignore-what-all-the-san-francisco-looters-have-in-common/
California couple vanish leaving their kids a note - https://edition.cnn.com/2021/11/18/us/covid-relief-fraud-scheme-cec/index.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1462675756190814212
Kid Rock - https://youtu.be/agvibm7Wqy4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
How we win, go on offense - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1462458931813527553.html
Guess he likes running people over - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-waukesha-massacre-suspect-was-previously-arrested-for-running-over-a-woman?utm_campaign=64470
Did he really kill himself - https://stessnews.online/2021/11/17/germany-dr-thomas-jendges-head-of-clinic-commits-suicide-covid-19-vaccine-is-a-genocide/amp/
Doctors dropping dead everywhere - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-22-vaccine-pushing-doctors-dropping-like-flies-covid-jabbed.html
Vaxxed dying 2X more than unvaxxed - https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/vaccinated-english-adults-under-60
Japan gets rid of vaxx, goes with Ivermectin - https://twitter.com/pierrekory/status/1462623647156289539
Vaxx mandate is dead and gone - https://beckernews.com/biden-administration-in-full-retreat-federal-vaccine-mandate-is-now-suspended-due-to-onslaught-of-legal-challenges-43045/
The unvaxxed are blowing up their narrative - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/11/21/the-war-on-the-unvaccinated-is-a-desperate-attempt-to-demonize-and-destroy-the-control-group/
Does anyone care they are killing kids - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/we-are-killing-our-kids-does-anyone
Electric vehicle warning - https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2021/11/21/outages/
The pope blessing pedophiles - https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16798098/jeffrey-epstein-ghislaine-maxwell-blessed-pope/
Media twists into pretzel avoiding the obvious, they're all black - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/21/cultural-marxism-are-we-supposed-to-ignore-what-all-the-san-francisco-looters-have-in-common/
California couple vanish leaving their kids a note - https://edition.cnn.com/2021/11/18/us/covid-relief-fraud-scheme-cec/index.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1462675756190814212
Kid Rock - https://youtu.be/agvibm7Wqy4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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