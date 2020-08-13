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Germany The COVID 19 Extra Parliamentary Inquiry Committee Start Conference 03rd July 2020
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19 views • August 13, 2020
GUSTIRNA GUŠTI

Counterpropaganda -izvor, i linkovi

Germany - The COVID-19 Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee - Start Conference 03rd July 2020

"We will not be delayed any longer. We citizens have the power. We are doing it", with these words Heiko Schöning announced the Extra-Parliamentary Corona Investigation Committee (ACU) on 31st May 2020 in Stuttgart in front of 5000 demonstrators. On 3rd July 2020 the ACU started with an information conference in several languages.

All citizens, national and international, can make suggestions for experts and witnesses ([email protected]).

The speakers of the ACU (Heiko Schöning, Bodo Schiffmann, Martin Haditsch) invite the experts and witnesses to the public hearing of evidence.

Original in German: https://youtu.be/jb7WON_YVJw

For more details, please visit https://acu2020.org/international/

If you wish to contribute, here is a bank account:

IBAN: DE46 2005 0550 1238 5361 38
"ACU" - Dr. med. Walter Weber

PayPal: [email protected]

Secondary channel / Canal secundario / Nebenkanal : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjq9...

Telegram: https://t.me/counterpropaganda20
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maskvaccinepandemicdoctorgermanylockdowncovid-19social distancing
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