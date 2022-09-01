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CHP Talks: James R. Coggins—Dispelling the Myths of Zero-Emission Electric Vehicles
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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222 views • September 01, 2022

September 1, 2022: My guest this week is James R. Coggins, a writer, editor and researcher. James lays out the hidden costs and environmental challenges of moving Canada towards EVs (Electric Vehicles). James is the author of a great article in the Winter / Spring 2022 edition of the C2C Journal, entitled: “The Future with Zero-Emission Electric Vehicles.” In our interview, he exposes the forbiddingly high costs of manufacturing, purchasing and charging a future replacement fleet of 25 million Canadian-owned vehicles.

 Learn more about James at: www.coggins.ca

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Keywords
environmentcarboncanadatrudeauelectric vehiclesautochp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorvehiclesmythsgasolineevsnet zerochpcanadachp talksgoing greenzero-emissionelectricvehiclesjames r cogginsjamesrcogginsc2c journal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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