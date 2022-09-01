CHP Talks: James R. Coggins—Dispelling the Myths of Zero-Emission Electric Vehicles

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September 1, 2022: My guest this week is James R. Coggins, a writer, editor and researcher. James lays out the hidden costs and environmental challenges of moving Canada towards EVs (Electric Vehicles). James is the author of a great article in the Winter / Spring 2022 edition of the C2C Journal, entitled: “The Future with Zero-Emission Electric Vehicles.” In our interview, he exposes the forbiddingly high costs of manufacturing, purchasing and charging a future replacement fleet of 25 million Canadian-owned vehicles.
Learn more about James at: www.coggins.ca
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