Dr Jennifer Daniels - Taking Care of Ourselves at Home on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (09.26.17)

Show highlights:

-Medical care kills 880,000 a year.

-If you have a health problem, the choices are to seek medical attention, do nothing, or change lifestyle. Doing nothing is superior to seeking medical attention. Best is lifestyle change.

-Prostate biopsy could contaminate the prostate by transmitting infection from the feces.

-To help “Mr. Lucky” wake up, need to unclog the itty bitty vessels.

-Why does testosterone get so low?

-You can’t use natural methods to achieve medical targets, because the medical targets are deadly.

-Tanya asks about her 65 y.o. dad diagnosed with an inguinal hernia, which is an opening between the abdomen and thigh which can go into the scrotum.

-Carmen asks what to do for a hit to the head after a sports injury. It is a concussion, need to reduce the brain swelling.

-Eileen asks what Dr. Daniels does to keep away gray hair.

-Rachel was told her 2.5 daughter needed surgery for her eyes crossing. Problem started six months ago.

-Carol’s 55 y.o. husband has very painful knees.

-Anna asks about achalasia sphincter between esophagus to stomach – it doesn’t open.

-Organic processed foods are as bad as nonorganic processed foods. Often travel long distances, lack bioenzymes needed for where you live. A geographic nutritional mismatch.

-Are we supposed to eat the seeds of guava? Yes, eat the whole thing.

-Bill asks about frequent urination in a 68 y.o. male that started 2 years ago.

-Carol asks why she is getting so many bug bites? -Doesn’t recommend daily consumption of anything daily for cholesterol.

-76 y.o. has problem chewing because of a clicking jaw.

-Suggestions for raising the pH? Drink distilled water, pH 5.5. Which pH is he trying to raise? Deep breathing pulls acid out of the blood without disturbing the other pHs.

-Lance asks if you had mesh for 9 years with no problems, would you have it removed? No – don’t go looking for trouble.

-Wanda had a severe eye reaction because of an autoimmune disease. Diagnosed with glaucoma.

-Is small willow flower a good thing for balding, thinning hair? Yes.

-At 2.5 years, is the eye crossing from vaccines? Could be, treatment is the same.

-How to keep a unvaccinated baby safe and still have a social life?

-How to stop waking up during the night? For eyebrow growth, use shou mei, a white Chinese tea known as eyebrow tea.

-Listener has a low grade pain in ileo-cecal valve area.

-Listener says he seems to forget to breathe as he’s falling asleep. Heart palpitations started recently.

-Why is liver so awesome?

-Listener feels weak, no energy, feeling strained. Feels bad after heavy periods. Feels better after Vitamin B complex shots.

-Listener is coughing up blood during the night.

-Why is dairy bad?

-Why does Dr. Daniels say high blood pressure is from eating processed carbs? Processed carbs lack B vitamins, which prevent people from worrying and having heart attacks.

-What is Dr. Daniels’ opinion on the massive opioid crisis? Doctors are turning patients into drug addicts.

https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-september-26-2017/