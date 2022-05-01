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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Taking Care of Ourselves at Home on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (09.26.17)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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135 views • May 01, 2022

Show highlights: 

-Medical care kills 880,000 a year. 

-If you have a health problem, the choices are to seek medical attention, do nothing, or change lifestyle. Doing nothing is superior to seeking medical attention. Best is lifestyle change. 

-Prostate biopsy could contaminate the prostate by transmitting infection from the feces. 

-To help “Mr. Lucky” wake up, need to unclog the itty bitty vessels. 

-Why does testosterone get so low? 

-You can’t use natural methods to achieve medical targets, because the medical targets are deadly. 

-Tanya asks about her 65 y.o. dad diagnosed with an inguinal hernia, which is an opening between the abdomen and thigh which can go into the scrotum. 

-Carmen asks what to do for a hit to the head after a sports injury. It is a concussion, need to reduce the brain swelling. 

-Eileen asks what Dr. Daniels does to keep away gray hair. 

-Rachel was told her 2.5 daughter needed surgery for her eyes crossing. Problem started six months ago. 

-Carol’s 55 y.o. husband has very painful knees. 

-Anna asks about achalasia sphincter between esophagus to stomach – it doesn’t open. 

-Organic processed foods are as bad as nonorganic processed foods. Often travel long distances, lack bioenzymes needed for where you live. A geographic nutritional mismatch. 

-Are we supposed to eat the seeds of guava? Yes, eat the whole thing. 

-Bill asks about frequent urination in a 68 y.o. male that started 2 years ago. 

-Carol asks why she is getting so many bug bites? -Doesn’t recommend daily consumption of anything daily for cholesterol. 

-76 y.o. has problem chewing because of a clicking jaw. 

-Suggestions for raising the pH? Drink distilled water, pH 5.5. Which pH is he trying to raise? Deep breathing pulls acid out of the blood without disturbing the other pHs. 

-Lance asks if you had mesh for 9 years with no problems, would you have it removed? No – don’t go looking for trouble. 

-Wanda had a severe eye reaction because of an autoimmune disease. Diagnosed with glaucoma. 

-Is small willow flower a good thing for balding, thinning hair? Yes. 

-At 2.5 years, is the eye crossing from vaccines? Could be, treatment is the same. 

-How to keep a unvaccinated baby safe and still have a social life? 

-How to stop waking up during the night? For eyebrow growth, use shou mei, a white Chinese tea known as eyebrow tea. 

-Listener has a low grade pain in ileo-cecal valve area. 

-Listener says he seems to forget to breathe as he’s falling asleep. Heart palpitations started recently. 

-Why is liver so awesome? 

-Listener feels weak, no energy, feeling strained. Feels bad after heavy periods. Feels better after Vitamin B complex shots. 

-Listener is coughing up blood during the night. 

-Why is dairy bad? 

-Why does Dr. Daniels say high blood pressure is from eating processed carbs? Processed carbs lack B vitamins, which prevent people from worrying and having heart attacks. 

-What is Dr. Daniels’ opinion on the massive opioid crisis? Doctors are turning patients into drug addicts. 

 

https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-september-26-2017/

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