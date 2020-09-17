Radio Frequency measurement in an Amtrak train close to Washington, DC

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I'm measuring the radio frequency during a train ride. The location is close to Washington, DC. I'm measuring in mV/m2 I'm wearing a shielding T-shirt to protect at least my inner organs, including my heart, from the very high RF exposure. You can find shielding clothes here:
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/