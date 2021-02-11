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Tucker Carlson's Monologue On The Unanswered Questions
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1639 views • February 11, 2021
Tucker Carlson's Monologue On The Unanswered Questions Concerning January 6th Including The Tragic Deaths Of Ashli Babbitt and Officer Brian Sicknick
Tucker Discusses The Recent Revolver News Piece Analyzing Some Of These Questions
impeachment managers lying
Tucker Discusses The Recent Revolver News Piece Analyzing Some Of These Questions
impeachment managers lying
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