Rep MASSIE goes off on Merrick Garland about the RAY EPPS indictment on a misdemeanor.

Rep MASSIE ON RAY EPPS: “Yesterday you indicted him.. Isn’t that a wonderful coincidence. On a misdemeanor. Meanwhile you’re sending grandmas to prison you’re putting away people for 20 years for filming. Some people weren’t there yet you have the guy on video, he’s saying ‘Go into the Capitol’ . He’s directing people toward the Capitol, he’s at the site of the first breach… and it’s an indictment for a misdemeanor?”
