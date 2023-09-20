Create New Account
Rep MASSIE goes off on Merrick Garland about the RAY EPPS indictment on a misdemeanor.
GalacticStorm
Published 13 hours ago

Rep MASSIE ON RAY EPPS: “Yesterday you indicted him.. Isn’t that a wonderful coincidence. On a misdemeanor. Meanwhile you’re sending grandmas to prison you’re putting away people for 20 years for filming. Some people weren’t there yet you have the guy on video, he’s saying ‘Go into the Capitol’ . He’s directing people toward the Capitol, he’s at the site of the first breach… and it’s an indictment for a misdemeanor?”


https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1704535350310306101?s=20

Keywords
ray eppsjan 6 capitolj6 political prisonersgarland hearing

