JD Vance on Iran:

We have tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use.

(from Hungary)

Adding:

"The extremity of Trump’s threats, coupled with his growing desperation to find a way out of the conflict, has increased fears that a volatile president could try to use a nuclear weapon." - The Guardian

Adding, about his social media post:

The White House denies considering the use of nuclear weapons in Iran. - JD Vance

Adding: from Joe Kent today about Trump's crazy post:

Trump believes he is threatening Iran with destruction, but it is America that now stands in danger.



If he attempts to eradicate Iranian civilization, the United States will no longer be viewed as a stabilizing force in the world, but as an agent of chaos—effectively ending our status as the world’s greatest superpower.



This would upend our economy and shatter the global order. The process is already underway, yet we still have time to avert catastrophe if Trump finds the courage to pursue serious negotiations rather than reckless rage and destruction.

https://x.com/joekent16jan19/status/2041500206596862265?

Adding, from MTG:

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for the 25th Amendment.

Adding:

Iranian Media:

All diplomatic channels and indirect talks have been frozen following Trump’s recent threats.

Adding:

EU Commission says it has no idea where its own delegation is in Ukraine after they arrived on March 18 to assess the “Druzhba” oil pipeline but never even visited it.

Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen confirmed the small EU team was sent following a letter from EU leaders to Zelensky, but admitted: “I have no information on their current whereabouts.”

On March 23 Ukrainian media reported that the EU experts have been stuck in Kiev for nearly a week since arrival and still haven’t been taken to the pipeline.

Kiev Regime initially planned to show them the facility ahead of the March 19 EU summit, in an effort linked to securing Hungary’s veto lift on a €90B loan. The veto remained, and the inspection was reportedly dropped as “no longer useful.”

EU officials previously said the mission followed discussions between Ursula von der Leyen and Zelensky on EU support for repairing the Druzhba pipeline.









