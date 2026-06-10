Iran Minecraft: This is a World Cup opening ceremony like no other... This time for Palestine

This is a World Cup opening ceremony like no other... 🏟🕊

Watch "This Time for Palestine" and name your favorite pro-Palestinian celebs from the ones in this video! 👇

🆔 @gandocraft

The first LEGO-style series is here:

"Football Against Enemy"



As the World Cup kicks off,

get ready for Episode 1 😁☝️



🆔 @explosivemedia