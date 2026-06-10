Iran Minecraft: This is a World Cup opening ceremony like no other... This time for Palestine

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This is a World Cup opening ceremony like no other... 🏟🕊
Watch "This Time for Palestine" and name your favorite pro-Palestinian celebs from the ones in this video! 👇
🆔 @gandocraft
The first LEGO-style series is here:
"Football Against Enemy"
As the World Cup kicks off,
get ready for Episode 1 😁☝️
🆔 @explosivemedia