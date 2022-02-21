Dr Jennifer Daniels - Finding Humor In the Medical Model; What’s So Funny About Keeping People Sick on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (03.21.16)

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Show Highlights:
Our show was cut short today due to a bad internet connection, but we hope you enjoy this 1 hour show. Dr. Daniels will be back next month for her regular 2 hour interview.
-Avoid antibiotics by using garlic and salt in a neti pot for sinus infections
-Dealing with pneumonia naturally
-Why are we seeing more cases of shingles?
-How sulfur helps the liver with detoxing
-We ask Dr. Daniels about using niacin in detox protocols; what is happening to the body when flushing niacin is taken?
-Addressing alcoholism and it’s relationship to the lack of B vitamins and why an alcoholic should never go ‘cold turkey’
-Choosing the best castor oil
-Dr. Daniels shares some original and funny jokes
-Why are middle aged people 45-54 dying in record numbers in the US? The answer is pretty spooky
-Why heart bypasses are highly over-rated
and more!!
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-finding-humor-medical-model-whats-funny-keeping-people-sick-march-21-2016/