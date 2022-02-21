Dr Jennifer Daniels - Finding Humor In the Medical Model; What’s So Funny About Keeping People Sick on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (03.21.16)

Show Highlights:

Our show was cut short today due to a bad internet connection, but we hope you enjoy this 1 hour show. Dr. Daniels will be back next month for her regular 2 hour interview.

-Avoid antibiotics by using garlic and salt in a neti pot for sinus infections

-Dealing with pneumonia naturally

-Why are we seeing more cases of shingles?

-How sulfur helps the liver with detoxing

-We ask Dr. Daniels about using niacin in detox protocols; what is happening to the body when flushing niacin is taken?

-Addressing alcoholism and it’s relationship to the lack of B vitamins and why an alcoholic should never go ‘cold turkey’

-Choosing the best castor oil

-Dr. Daniels shares some original and funny jokes

-Why are middle aged people 45-54 dying in record numbers in the US? The answer is pretty spooky

-Why heart bypasses are highly over-rated

and more!!

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-finding-humor-medical-model-whats-funny-keeping-people-sick-march-21-2016/