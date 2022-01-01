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The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 13 - Who Really Owns Bitcoin & What Is Its Value?
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312 views • January 01, 2022
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 13 - Who Really Owns Bitcoin & What Is Its Value? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
The mystery behind the creator of Bitcoin and their over $54 billion stake continues to capture public attention, as a court case in Florida seeks to verify the creator's identity — an unlikely effort toward unraveling an enigma that has been well over a decade in the making.
The identity of Bitcoin's creator is said to be Satoshi Nakamoto. However, there's been no proof of this claim as of yet.
Bitcoin started in 2008, after “Nakamoto” published online an open-source paper introducing a new form of digital currency: designed to be used without the need for a central bank. Its initial worth was less than a penny. Today, the value has risen to as high as $68,000 per coin.
This leads us to the next question... how much is Bitcoin worth?
Despite the volatility, many experts say Bitcoin is on its way to passing the $250,000 mark, though with varying opinions on exactly when that will happen. The volatility is nothing new and is a big reason experts say new crypto investors should be extremely cautious when allocating part of their portfolio to cryptocurrency.
However, others think the true value is Zero. Few assets in financial history have been more fragile than bitcoin. Bitcoin's price fell more than 40% in just a few weeks. Its had more ups and downs than a roller coaster.
Many believe it to be a black swam. Time will tell.
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 13 - Who Really Owns Bitcoin & What Is Its Value?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 13 - Who Really Owns Bitcoin & What Is Its Value?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
The mystery behind the creator of Bitcoin and their over $54 billion stake continues to capture public attention, as a court case in Florida seeks to verify the creator's identity — an unlikely effort toward unraveling an enigma that has been well over a decade in the making.
The identity of Bitcoin's creator is said to be Satoshi Nakamoto. However, there's been no proof of this claim as of yet.
Bitcoin started in 2008, after “Nakamoto” published online an open-source paper introducing a new form of digital currency: designed to be used without the need for a central bank. Its initial worth was less than a penny. Today, the value has risen to as high as $68,000 per coin.
This leads us to the next question... how much is Bitcoin worth?
Despite the volatility, many experts say Bitcoin is on its way to passing the $250,000 mark, though with varying opinions on exactly when that will happen. The volatility is nothing new and is a big reason experts say new crypto investors should be extremely cautious when allocating part of their portfolio to cryptocurrency.
However, others think the true value is Zero. Few assets in financial history have been more fragile than bitcoin. Bitcoin's price fell more than 40% in just a few weeks. Its had more ups and downs than a roller coaster.
Many believe it to be a black swam. Time will tell.
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 13 - Who Really Owns Bitcoin & What Is Its Value?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 13 - Who Really Owns Bitcoin & What Is Its Value?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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