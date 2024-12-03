Fake Science: The Most Diabolical Deception in History

..... we all fell for it. Now it's time to realize it, and fix it. We're just waiting on you, if you'd kindly hurry the heck up, it would be be good. The globe, is the psyop... the globe, is the wild, non-nonsensical, unproven, theory. Flat earth is merely an observation. Globe earth is the claim. The burden of proof is on the side that's making the claim. The globe earth theory has completely failed to provide any scientific evidence whatsoever in terms of proof to support their claim.

The flat earth observation, and the resulting assumption, or hypothesis, "if, we know water always finds it's level and earth is 71% water and we cannot measure any of the earth's supposed curvature, and cannot demonstrate there is any movement or spinning of the earth, and we feel no such movement with our senses, then, the earth must be a level and stationary plane".... this hypothesi, on the other hand, has well over a thousand hard solid proofs.... real world, real life, empirical scientific evidence.... evidence that meets the standards for true science... The Scientific Method... observable, testable, repeatable. We've got that. We have it all. In black and white. In no uncertain terms. It's a matter of public record. For all to see. Open one eye, and take a look, Then go from there.

Over one thousand pieces of solid evidence vs no evidence at all. Can you start to see how one might could get a little frustrated over here?

I may not always be so humble, but when I am, I kick some fuckin' ass, you know?