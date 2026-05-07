Jonathan Emord, Shock Devices on Autism Children, US Debt Explosion, Rand Paul vs Fauci - The RSB Show 5-7-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, Shock Devices on Autism Children, WHO Pandemic Agreement Fails, US Debt 100 Percent of GDP, Surgeon General Pick, Environmental Toxins Autism Debate, Fauci Statute of Limitations, MAHA Support Poll, Cerium Oxalicum, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-shock-devices-on-autism-children-who-pandemic-agreement-fails-us-debt-100-percent-of-gdp-surgeon-general-pick-apposes-mandates-environmental-toxins-autism-debate-chris-molda-ce/