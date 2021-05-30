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PLASTIC COFFIN FACTORY WITH 500,000 COFFINS IN THE MIDDLE OF GEORGIA [2000] (VIDEO)
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184 views • May 30, 2021
PLASTIC COFFIN FACTORY WITH 500,000 COFFINS IN THE MIDDLE OF GEORGIA [2000] (VIDEO)
This plastic coffin factory is Vantage Products Corporation, 960 Almon Rd. Covington, Georgia, USA @ 33° 35' 48" N (33rd parallel). You can use Google Earth to go back in time and see that the factory has been churning them out since sometime between 1988 and 1993, so not sure how many decades this has been going on. The latest Google Earth imagery is 12/09/2020 and you can see 100s of 1,000s of these plastic coffins on the factory property. If you go back in time, you can see they are constantly being made and removed by Commercial Big Rig Tractor-Trailer Trucks and Trains. Is this the only such factory in the USA, I doubt it, but they have been making them for over 30 years now, and nobody has ever seen any of them is use ANYWHERE. They have been storing them up for a MASS EXTINCTION EVENT such as Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, and the New World Order. Once again, the CDC is the organization that is buying ALL OF THERE PRODUCT, so you need to connect the dots.
FEMA and CDC have been working together since the very creation of FEMA. Here we see the plastic coffins which are owned by the CDC. For well over a decade, they were staging these plastic coffins near all major urban areas. Since CDC is involved, you know it has something to do with DISEASE, VIRUS, and/or INOCULATION (aka Biowarfare/Bioweapon).
During 2000 to 2012 there were many Truthers that were filming the plastic coffins that hold 3 to 6 people each, as well as concrete tombs that hold 2 to 4 plastic coffins. The plastic coffins were stored in vacant lots all over the country near large urban areas. And the tombs were buried in ground with only a foot or two of dirt on top of them so they could easily be uncovered and used. OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF MIND. They purchased millions of these concrete tombs and plastic coffins over 10 years in advance so the Sheeple would forget about them. Most people have short-term memories and no ability to breakdown the Government Conspiracy Theories. Agenda 21/Agenda 2030 is coming like a freight train. The PLANdemic was faked to push the mRNA INOCULATION onto the COVIDIOT SHEEPLE. These are the people that will be CULLED very soon, and most Truthers think before 2025, rather than 2030 now. The DEMONrat Globalists have always been thinking long-term (aka The Georgia Guidestones), and why did so many simply forget about the millions of coffins and tombs the federal government bought and paid for with taxpayers money, and then pre-staged for a mass extinction future event. If you have taken the jab, you will be dead soon enough. A virus will not be killing you, but rather the mRNA shot, which will likely be activated by a burst from the 5G towers. I will be posting a few of these plastic coffin and concrete tomb videos from 2000 to 2012 to help refresh some memories.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Zszxh5U9niI/
PLASTIC COFFIN FACTORY WITH 500,000 COFFINS IN THE MIDDLE OF GEORGIA [2000] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht2cWN9WfyQK/
INVESTIGATING FEMA MASS GRAVE SITES BEING HIDDEN IN HOUSTON, TEXAS FOR SOME FUTURE EVENT [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ccqUO5Mr9bAR/
MASSIVE FEMA CONCRETE TOMBS BEING PRE-STAGED NEAR SEVERAL LARGE CITIES IN ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDJUgFgWZJlJ/
This plastic coffin factory is Vantage Products Corporation, 960 Almon Rd. Covington, Georgia, USA @ 33° 35' 48" N (33rd parallel). You can use Google Earth to go back in time and see that the factory has been churning them out since sometime between 1988 and 1993, so not sure how many decades this has been going on. The latest Google Earth imagery is 12/09/2020 and you can see 100s of 1,000s of these plastic coffins on the factory property. If you go back in time, you can see they are constantly being made and removed by Commercial Big Rig Tractor-Trailer Trucks and Trains. Is this the only such factory in the USA, I doubt it, but they have been making them for over 30 years now, and nobody has ever seen any of them is use ANYWHERE. They have been storing them up for a MASS EXTINCTION EVENT such as Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, and the New World Order. Once again, the CDC is the organization that is buying ALL OF THERE PRODUCT, so you need to connect the dots.
FEMA and CDC have been working together since the very creation of FEMA. Here we see the plastic coffins which are owned by the CDC. For well over a decade, they were staging these plastic coffins near all major urban areas. Since CDC is involved, you know it has something to do with DISEASE, VIRUS, and/or INOCULATION (aka Biowarfare/Bioweapon).
During 2000 to 2012 there were many Truthers that were filming the plastic coffins that hold 3 to 6 people each, as well as concrete tombs that hold 2 to 4 plastic coffins. The plastic coffins were stored in vacant lots all over the country near large urban areas. And the tombs were buried in ground with only a foot or two of dirt on top of them so they could easily be uncovered and used. OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF MIND. They purchased millions of these concrete tombs and plastic coffins over 10 years in advance so the Sheeple would forget about them. Most people have short-term memories and no ability to breakdown the Government Conspiracy Theories. Agenda 21/Agenda 2030 is coming like a freight train. The PLANdemic was faked to push the mRNA INOCULATION onto the COVIDIOT SHEEPLE. These are the people that will be CULLED very soon, and most Truthers think before 2025, rather than 2030 now. The DEMONrat Globalists have always been thinking long-term (aka The Georgia Guidestones), and why did so many simply forget about the millions of coffins and tombs the federal government bought and paid for with taxpayers money, and then pre-staged for a mass extinction future event. If you have taken the jab, you will be dead soon enough. A virus will not be killing you, but rather the mRNA shot, which will likely be activated by a burst from the 5G towers. I will be posting a few of these plastic coffin and concrete tomb videos from 2000 to 2012 to help refresh some memories.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Zszxh5U9niI/
PLASTIC COFFIN FACTORY WITH 500,000 COFFINS IN THE MIDDLE OF GEORGIA [2000] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht2cWN9WfyQK/
INVESTIGATING FEMA MASS GRAVE SITES BEING HIDDEN IN HOUSTON, TEXAS FOR SOME FUTURE EVENT [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ccqUO5Mr9bAR/
MASSIVE FEMA CONCRETE TOMBS BEING PRE-STAGED NEAR SEVERAL LARGE CITIES IN ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA [2009] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDJUgFgWZJlJ/
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