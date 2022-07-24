X22 REPORT Ep. 2832b - “We’re Going To Take Back, Very Soon, Our Country”, The World Is Watching

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2832b - July 24, 2023
“We’re Going To Take Back, Very Soon, Our Country”, The World Is Watching
The [DS] has tried everything and the latest push by the unselect committee has fallen apart. The [DS] is trying everything to keep their agenda moving forward, the patriots are counting on this, they want the people to see it all. The world is watching, we will have the country back soon. Soon the people will learn the truth that foreign and domestic bad guys overthrew the government of the US. Once this truth is known, the next phase of the plan is initiated.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Have Backup Energy Anywhere:
http://www.backupsolarbank.com
Get 15% OFF this July 4th Using Promo Code JULY