X22 REPORT Ep. 2832b - “We’re Going To Take Back, Very Soon, Our Country”, The World Is Watching

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2832b - July 24, 2023

“We’re Going To Take Back, Very Soon, Our Country”, The World Is Watching

The [DS] has tried everything and the latest push by the unselect committee has fallen apart. The [DS] is trying everything to keep their agenda moving forward, the patriots are counting on this, they want the people to see it all. The world is watching, we will have the country back soon. Soon the people will learn the truth that foreign and domestic bad guys overthrew the government of the US. Once this truth is known, the next phase of the plan is initiated.

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