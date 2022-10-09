Foreigners Gradually Disappear From China Because of the Zero COVID Policy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1u563183
10/08/2022 DW: Foreigners gradually disappear from China, most are leaving for the same reason – CCP’s zero COVID policy