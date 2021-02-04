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What is Monero? A Beginner’s Guide
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135 views • February 04, 2021
From: 99bitcoins
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQQ_fGcMDxlKre3SEqEWrLA
Start trading Monero here: https://bit.ly/3pXtSyi
Monero is a private decentralized cryptocurrency that obfuscates the 3 parts of any transaction – the sender is obfuscated through ring signatures, the amount sent is obfuscated through RingCT and the receiver is obfuscated through stealth addresses. Monero uses XMR as its currency.
That’s it! If you want a more detailed explanation about Monero, watch the complete video. Here’s what I’ll cover:
0:47 - Privacy vs. Anonymity
1:14 - Bitcoin's privacy and anonymity
1:50 - Monero in a nutshell
2:20 - Reasons for a privacy coin
4:18 - Monero vs. Dash and Zcash
4:33 - How Monero works
4:52 - Ring signatures
5:11 - RingCT
5:36 - Stealth addresses
6:18 - Kovri
6:47 - XMR explained
8:14 - Conclusion
For the complete text guide visit:
https://99bitcoins.com/monero/
Join our 7-day Bitcoin crash course absolutely free:
http://bit.ly/2pB4X5B
Learn ANYTHING about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies on our YouTube channel:
http://bit.ly/2BVbxeF
Get the latest news and prices on your phone:
iOS - https://apple.co/2yf02LJ
Android - http://bit.ly/2NrMVw2
Still have questions? Leave us a comment in the comment section below
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQQ_fGcMDxlKre3SEqEWrLA
Start trading Monero here: https://bit.ly/3pXtSyi
Monero is a private decentralized cryptocurrency that obfuscates the 3 parts of any transaction – the sender is obfuscated through ring signatures, the amount sent is obfuscated through RingCT and the receiver is obfuscated through stealth addresses. Monero uses XMR as its currency.
That’s it! If you want a more detailed explanation about Monero, watch the complete video. Here’s what I’ll cover:
0:47 - Privacy vs. Anonymity
1:14 - Bitcoin's privacy and anonymity
1:50 - Monero in a nutshell
2:20 - Reasons for a privacy coin
4:18 - Monero vs. Dash and Zcash
4:33 - How Monero works
4:52 - Ring signatures
5:11 - RingCT
5:36 - Stealth addresses
6:18 - Kovri
6:47 - XMR explained
8:14 - Conclusion
For the complete text guide visit:
https://99bitcoins.com/monero/
Join our 7-day Bitcoin crash course absolutely free:
http://bit.ly/2pB4X5B
Learn ANYTHING about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies on our YouTube channel:
http://bit.ly/2BVbxeF
Get the latest news and prices on your phone:
iOS - https://apple.co/2yf02LJ
Android - http://bit.ly/2NrMVw2
Still have questions? Leave us a comment in the comment section below
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