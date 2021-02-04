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What is Monero? A Beginner’s Guide
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135 views • February 04, 2021
From: 99bitcoins
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQQ_fGcMDxlKre3SEqEWrLA

Start trading Monero here: https://bit.ly/3pXtSyi

Monero is a private decentralized cryptocurrency that obfuscates the 3 parts of any transaction – the sender is obfuscated through ring signatures, the amount sent is obfuscated through RingCT and the receiver is obfuscated through stealth addresses. Monero uses XMR as its currency.

That’s it! If you want a more detailed explanation about Monero, watch the complete video. Here’s what I’ll cover:

0:47​ - Privacy vs. Anonymity
1:14​ - Bitcoin's privacy and anonymity
1:50​ - Monero in a nutshell
2:20​ - Reasons for a privacy coin
4:18​ - Monero vs. Dash and Zcash
4:33​ - How Monero works
4:52​ - Ring signatures
5:11​ - RingCT
5:36​ - Stealth addresses
6:18​ - Kovri
6:47​ - XMR explained
8:14​ - Conclusion

For the complete text guide visit:
https://99bitcoins.com/monero/

Join our 7-day Bitcoin crash course absolutely free:
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Learn ANYTHING about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies on our YouTube channel:
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Still have questions? Leave us a comment in the comment section below
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bitcoincryptoonionprivatemonerotor
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy