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UK: "APOCALYPTIC BIRD FLU" JUMPS TO HUMANS AS AUTHORITIES CULL MILLIONS OF BIRDS
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286 views • January 09, 2022
ice.age.farmer



Zoonotic transmission of an "apocalyptic bird flu," H5N1, has been reported in the UK, boasting a 50+% fatality rate for humans. However, digging deeper reveals that the asymptomatic "patient zero" was tested "constantly" until returning the result (false positive?) that authorities need to justify the ongoing culling of tens of millions of birds and claim that YOU cannot be allowed to raise your own animals to feed your family. Meanwhile, Australian grocers are rationing meat as asymptomatic workers are kept from work, resulting in abattoirs shutting down in Australia. How long will this test fraud scamdemic be allowed to continue? Until we stop it.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/07/uk-apocalyptic-bird-flu-jumps-to-humans-as-authorities-cull-millions-of-birds/

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Keywords
foodfood supplyvaccinemeatukauthoritiestestfarmersanimalsice age farmerinjectionh5n1food as a weaponapocalyptic bird flujumps to humanscull millions of birds
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