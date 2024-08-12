2 Corinthians 13:1-6 Time for an Examination

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2 Corinthians 13:1-6. In this passage we are exhorted to examine our life and our walk with the Lord.

We also see how Paul was firm with the church and dealing with discipline and those who needed correction.

A great question that was asked is are we in Christ.

We all need answer that question. Our eternal destination depends on how we answer that question.





