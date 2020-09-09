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Bankers vs AMERICA
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34 views • September 09, 2020
Blackstone Intelligence Network

The bankers are eating us alive. Here is the latest news on the actions of these predatory lenders and the booming national debt owed by taxpayers to the private Federal Reserve Bank.

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