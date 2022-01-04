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1/1/2022 Mr. Miles Guo: The “I’m the Music Hero” show last night is a sublimation of the whole NFSC team. CCP‘s Red songs are brainwashing tools and deny humanity, but our music is about human nature and respect to God.