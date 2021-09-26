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Ohio Mayor Craig Shubert: Stop Sick LGBTQIA+ Child Porn 'Education' on Schools..[14.09.2021]
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40 views • September 26, 2021
Again: Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
14. sep. 2021 - REPORT: Hudson, Ohio Mayor Craig Shubert gave an ultimatum to the local school board: resign or face criminal charges.
This over material given to students by educators suggesting they write about sex and drinking, among other topics.
Sources:
SGT Report ft. Scott Mckay: 'Doctors Repent Now, Tell the Truth, There Is No Escape' [21.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jjx08dZ9Cy8b/
https://twitter.com/tppatriots/status/1437939922762096641
https://twitter.com/CraigAShubert
https://www.craigshubert.com/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Tea+Party+Patriots+REPORT%3A+Hudson%2C+Ohio+Mayor+Craig+Shubert&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Tea Party Patriots
@TPPatriots | 191,717 followers
REPORT: Hudson, Ohio Mayor Craig Shubert gave an ultimatum to the local school board: resign or face criminal charges.
This over material given to students by educators suggesting they write about sex and drinking, among other topics.
https://www.trendsmap.com/twitter/tweet/1437939922762096641
Craig Shubert, Hudson Mayor, checks election returns during a watch party at the Hudson Republican Victory Center on
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Hudson, Ohio. [Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal]
https://eu.beaconjournal.com/story/news/2021/09/14/hudson-mayor-school-board-must-resign-after-students-write-sex-alcohol/8331974002/
--
Video: "Ohio Mayor Demands Board of Ed Resign After Assignment Controversy"
41,110 views Sep 19, 2021
NowThis News
1.68M subscribers
https://youtu.be/vgODQFi-R30
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn4sPeUomNGIr26bElVdDYg
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
14. sep. 2021 - REPORT: Hudson, Ohio Mayor Craig Shubert gave an ultimatum to the local school board: resign or face criminal charges.
This over material given to students by educators suggesting they write about sex and drinking, among other topics.
Sources:
SGT Report ft. Scott Mckay: 'Doctors Repent Now, Tell the Truth, There Is No Escape' [21.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jjx08dZ9Cy8b/
https://twitter.com/tppatriots/status/1437939922762096641
https://twitter.com/CraigAShubert
https://www.craigshubert.com/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Tea+Party+Patriots+REPORT%3A+Hudson%2C+Ohio+Mayor+Craig+Shubert&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Tea Party Patriots
@TPPatriots | 191,717 followers
REPORT: Hudson, Ohio Mayor Craig Shubert gave an ultimatum to the local school board: resign or face criminal charges.
This over material given to students by educators suggesting they write about sex and drinking, among other topics.
https://www.trendsmap.com/twitter/tweet/1437939922762096641
Craig Shubert, Hudson Mayor, checks election returns during a watch party at the Hudson Republican Victory Center on
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Hudson, Ohio. [Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal]
https://eu.beaconjournal.com/story/news/2021/09/14/hudson-mayor-school-board-must-resign-after-students-write-sex-alcohol/8331974002/
--
Video: "Ohio Mayor Demands Board of Ed Resign After Assignment Controversy"
41,110 views Sep 19, 2021
NowThis News
1.68M subscribers
https://youtu.be/vgODQFi-R30
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn4sPeUomNGIr26bElVdDYg
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