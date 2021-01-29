The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 10: "Apex of Human History"

The canoe ride with "Countryman". These episodes are timeless regardless of the record date, which for this one was Veteran's Day 11/11/20 with a tip of the cap to all of those who are or were veterans. Willy Nelson is the featured artist as we approach the key moment in the history of the nation, or is it bigger than that? Is the Austin Steinbart trial a part of that? Harris police state, Biden puppet of the CCP? Zidkenu reveals his favorites including Tore @TweetWordz and Thomas Wictor currently still on youtube, Steven Crowder, more from exploding new media. Get on the open road with Dave Hodges but get tracked by drones! The story of Samson representing Socialism. How broadcast medium controls the world through the CIA. Catch the show on Bitchute, Brighteon and American Freedom Radio where American freedom matters!



Don't take the vaccine, get instruction and avoid it and remain hid with God. Zeph 2:3