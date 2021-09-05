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Narrative Shift, Covid To Climate Change
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56 views • September 05, 2021
They are starting to push the climate change meme even harder now as planned, to bring in the new world order. The "pandemic" kicked off the reset and conditioned you to deem yourself non-essential.
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
Sources:
https://socialeurope.eu/avoiding-a-climate-lockdown
https://www.wibc.com/blogs/tony-katz/bioethicist-suggests-re-engineering-humans-to-become-allergic-to-meat/
https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/04/21/project-veritas-catches-cnn-technical-director-on-hidden-camera-admitting-we-got-trump-out.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paris_Agreement
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sustainable_Development_Goals
https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2021/09/05/air-quality-improvements-from-covid-lockdowns-confirmed/
https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/570897-fema-administrator-says-climate-change-impacts-are-the-crisis-of?rl=1
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/03/nyregion/de-blasio-storm-alerts.html
https://time.com/6095111/subways-climate-change-floods/
https://symbolsage.com/water-symbolism-and-symbols-a-guide/
https://symbolismandmetaphor.com/rain-symbolism-meaning/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
Sources:
https://socialeurope.eu/avoiding-a-climate-lockdown
https://www.wibc.com/blogs/tony-katz/bioethicist-suggests-re-engineering-humans-to-become-allergic-to-meat/
https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/04/21/project-veritas-catches-cnn-technical-director-on-hidden-camera-admitting-we-got-trump-out.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paris_Agreement
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sustainable_Development_Goals
https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2021/09/05/air-quality-improvements-from-covid-lockdowns-confirmed/
https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/570897-fema-administrator-says-climate-change-impacts-are-the-crisis-of?rl=1
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/03/nyregion/de-blasio-storm-alerts.html
https://time.com/6095111/subways-climate-change-floods/
https://symbolsage.com/water-symbolism-and-symbols-a-guide/
https://symbolismandmetaphor.com/rain-symbolism-meaning/
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