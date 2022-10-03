Dr. Malone on the importance of Christian Community moving forward, CIA’s involvement in mRNA | Ep. 32

Dr. Robert Malone brings up the importance of Christian Community during the pandemic and moving forward, how it is preserving the sanctity of humanity and the counter to transhumanism on Season 2, Episode 32 of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson. Plus he explains the CIA’s involvement in the development of the mRNA technology, building off Sasha Latypova’s explanation of the DOD’s ties in Ep. 31.The opinions expressed by Dr. Malone are his own, and not reflective of the views of WTP USA or its staff.
