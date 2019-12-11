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200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball (HD Remastered)
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347 views • December 11, 2019
Thanks so much to all the wonderful translators and video editors, just this week we now have 4 new translations (bringing the current total to 25) and a high-definition 2019 updated version of 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball. Please help share this video and/or the free PDF now available in English, Arabic, Bulgarian, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Kurdish, Latvian, Lithuanian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Tagalog, Tamil, Thai and Urdu: http://ifers.123.st/t63-200-proofs-earth-is-not-a-spinning-ball-foreign-language-translations
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