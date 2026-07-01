Torquemada - Hitchcock / Mel Brooks Homage

Hitchcock Homage from my short film Torquemada featuring the theme from Vertigo by Bernard Herrmann plus a musical dance sequence edited to New Flamencos by John Morris from Mel Brook's High Anxiety which was itself a spoof / homage to the films of Alfred Hitchcock.

More info on Torquemada here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/2022/10/26/torquemada/