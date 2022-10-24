A Disgusting Secret Ring Inside Google Photos

Original source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VvVf_FOcSk
Google photos has become a staple we hardly acknowledge, but a community of people behind the scenes have long been using it for nefarious and disgusting reasons.
In an effort to make positive change... working with a source and forwarding everything to law enforcement, I'd like to take a look at the disgusting underbelly of a seemingly innocuous photo hosting platform.
NCMEC Tipline: https://report.cybertip.org/
FBI Tipline: https://tips.fbi.gov/contact
