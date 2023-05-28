Barfi was left on the street defenseless, feeling bad, scared and hurt

Pitiful Animals
May 27, 2023
It hurt to see and hear this cry.
Barfi, an dog crawling along the road and screaming
He was abandoned at a young age, defenseless, sick and alone.
Everyone drove past to look at the boy, but no one wanted to extend a helping hand.
Barfi felt bad, scared and hurt
He was in pain both physically and mentally
What the boy needed at that time was medicine, food and care.
I named it Barfi because he shined with pure beauty.
He didn't deserve such pain
When the doctor saw the test results, he was silent for a few minutes and said nothing.
It was obvious how upset he was
Luckily there were no broken bones and his limbs are healthy
But because of these wounds and burns, Snow's body became infected.
He needed to be treated for several days for both the burns to heal and the infection to be under control.
For the past few days, I had been very worried about Barfi
But that day, when I saw the boy eating and drinking, I was very happy
I promised to give him a good life
So that he can forget the bitter past he had
Thank you for trusting me, beautiful Barfi
Barfi had a good day that day
He ate dinner like a big boy.
What made me happy was that he managed to walk under the guidance of the doctor
I knew he could do this.
I thanked the veterinary staff for not giving up on our precious boy
It was only been 40 days together, but Barfi and I had been inseparable.
Barfi and I spent a lot of time together.
Barfi had been through a lot of pain in the past
But he was still one of the gentlest dogs I had ever met.
I was trying to connect and fill the hole that was his heart
Until he felt comfortable and interested in his surroundings
I would let him step out into the big world
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqxrsLESXOI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.