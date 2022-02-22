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WORLD WIDE RALLY FOR FREEDOM - Melbourne 19-02-22
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25 views • February 22, 2022
footage from World Wide Rally for Freedom - Melbourne Australia on Sat 19th February 2022
ordinary citizens protesting against vaccine mandates and for the right to work and participate again in a society their taxes helped pay for.
ordinary citizens protesting against vaccine mandates and for the right to work and participate again in a society their taxes helped pay for.
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