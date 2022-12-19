Create New Account
Groomers... I Mean Mother's Take Little Girls To A Porn Show
270 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 21 hours ago |

Mother's trying to groom their little girls into their demented sexual fantasies, take their children to a live on stage pornographic show.

All adults who participated in the show & brought their children or stayed as children were brought in, Should be Arrested, but in today's society the Men In Blue serve & protected the men & women committing crimes against children & arrest those trying to protect them.

Never again will I support the Thin Blue Line, they've showed their hands in the past few years. 

Pedopredator protectors, the whole lot of them!!

