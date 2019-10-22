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10 AMAZING Facts You Didn't Know About ANCIENT EGYPT
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1485 views • October 22, 2019
Welcome to Top10Archive! If there’s anything that the film “The Mummy” taught us about Ancient Egypt, it’s that you don’t want to mess around with their curses. There is plenty about the ancient civilization that would intrigue and delight us, though, and we are bringing ten of these wondrous facts to you. In this edition from Top10Archive, we’ll travel to the time of great pyramids and pharaohs and learn a thing or two about Ancient Egypt.
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10. The Great Pyramid of Giza
9. Egyptian Mummification was an Elaborate Process
8. Egyptian Women’s Rights
7. 1,000 Egyptian Gods
6. History’s First Death Sentence
5. The Many Names of Egypt
4. Egyptian Belief on Creation
3. Napoleon Did Not Shoot Off The Sphinx Nose
2. Advanced Medical Practices
1. First Mummy is Osiris
Support us by shopping on Amazon! http://tinyurl.com/njwyzzn
10. The Great Pyramid of Giza
9. Egyptian Mummification was an Elaborate Process
8. Egyptian Women’s Rights
7. 1,000 Egyptian Gods
6. History’s First Death Sentence
5. The Many Names of Egypt
4. Egyptian Belief on Creation
3. Napoleon Did Not Shoot Off The Sphinx Nose
2. Advanced Medical Practices
1. First Mummy is Osiris
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