Bombing Civilians Always Backfires

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United States Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich tells the truth: "What I’ve observed over the course of studying air power in history is that anytime you attack a civilian population, you usually end up finding that it just hardens their resolve...We take this all the way back to the London Blitz in World War II...The Brits just had a stiff upper lip and kept on fighting, and I think that’s what we’ve seen in Ukraine, as well". Link to story: https://newrepublic.com/post/207705/air-force-general-testifies-bombing-civilians-backfires