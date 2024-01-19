Community Scene: Dee Snider, Lead Singer of Twisted Sister

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

When one thinks of the term "cancel culture," probably the last thing associated with that would be an eighties hair metal band. But in 1985, the band Twisted Sister found themselves in the middle of just that, when the "Parents Resource Music Center" (PMRC) singled out Twisted Sister as being an example of music that should be banned.

In the 1980s, the band Twisted Sister was one of the most popular rock bands in the country. Even if you aren't a fan of hard rock music, there's a good chance you've heard their song, "We're Not Gonna Take It." Over thirty years on from its release, the song has been featured in countless commercials, tv shows, campaign rallies and much more.

Nick Lien had a chance to chat with Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider about his now legendary testimony in front of the PMRC, cancel culture, and his new semi-autobiographical graphic novel.

