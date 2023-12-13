Internet Of Bodies/ One Health/ Artificial Intelligent World

A briefing on where we are with AI synthesis. The spreading of biosynthesis. The pre beast system prior to the mark. Being Spiritual is power unto to true connectivity. The bond of the eternal.
stem cell growth through artificial synthesis
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27332788/ The Covid nanotechnology in the body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/INxB4s63ViI2/ Pentagon gene editing report
https://sociable.co/military-technology/pentagon-gene-editing-internet-of-bodies-ai-enhance-human-performance/ Used currently on global
