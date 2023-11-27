Create New Account
THE REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - CHAPTER 6B
Published 14 hours ago

Who is the Rider on the White Horse?

The Two Babylons

Catholicism

Nimrod Semiramis Tammuz

Alberto Rivera

Who is the Rider on the Red Horse?

War ( Communism / Atheism / Paganism )

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthseeker2028/

