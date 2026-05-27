Ex Yogini Warns Yoga Deeply Rooted in Worship of False Gods, Divination - Michal Russo

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Michal Russo was a pastor’s daughter and an athletic college swimmer when she discovered yoga. Squeaky clean and hardworking, she wasn’t the rebellious type, but yoga, she says, opened the door to dark and oppressive forces in her life. Today, Michal is the marketing director for TCT Network and the author of How Yoga Harms: A Love Letter for Understanding Yoga From a Christian Perspective. She explains key teachings and practices of yoga, which are deeply rooted in the worship of false gods and divination. Michal also highlights a startling but convicting truth: when you open up your mind to something in spirit and in truth, you’re worshiping it, whether you want to admit it or not! Don’t worship the false gods of yoga, look to Christ as your Savior.
TAKEAWAYS
Foreign cultures see Americans’ version of yoga as a pilfering of their sacred religious beliefs
You cannot compartmentalize yoga as a Christian, and Yoga eventually seeks to control your entire identity
It’s perfectly fine to stretch and exercise - just don’t participate in the idol worship that goes along with yoga
Yoga attempts to manipulate the energy source of life, a practice that falls into the category of divination
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