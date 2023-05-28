Systematic Bible Study - Week 10 – New Wineskins

I really hesitated to post this, because the video was so
jacked up – my camera usually froze, and slides are out of sync with audio.
Audio is fine, and I thought the issues covered this week were important enough
that I am posting anyway
This covers the 2nd Galilean circuit,
beginning with healing of paralytic and forgiving sinners, and various Sabbath
controversies. I include Bethesda in John 5 because I am assuming that happened
around Passover AD 31, so this has some discussion of Trinity.
