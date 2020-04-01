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Over 6 Prison Breaks & Riots in Iran!!
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67 views • April 01, 2020
Flames in the distance as prisoners in Sepidar Prison, Ahvaz, riot and attempt mass escape in protest over denial of furlough in midst of #coronavirus outbreak.
This is latest in series of violent prison disturbances in Iran.
2-More news from Iran's Prisons. This one is from the Central Prison in Tabriz.
A riot broke out in a prison in "Khuzestan Da", southern #Iran
This is latest in series of violent prison disturbances in Iran.
2-More news from Iran's Prisons. This one is from the Central Prison in Tabriz.
A riot broke out in a prison in "Khuzestan Da", southern #Iran
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