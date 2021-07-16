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Aliens In Light Of The Bible
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26 views • July 16, 2021
UFO's, Beings from Outer Space, etc. What does The Bible have to say about this subject? You may be surprised to find out.
Pastor Dave Berzins - Strong Hold Baptist Church
Pastor Dave Berzins - Strong Hold Baptist Church
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