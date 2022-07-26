Big Pharma Fail

Drugged: Time For Answers

* Opioids have destroyed entire regions.

* [Quemala] in 2019: pharma execs are dope dealers.

* VP before the election: don’t get the jab; but now s/he is a Pfizer cheerleader.

* We’re learning the truth about antidepressants; more research is coming out.

* We now know the drug doesn’t do what it intended.

* [Fauxi] admits we need more research on the vax.

* We need to know more about forced jabs.

* Alarming information about the vax.

* Dems won’t speak out against pharma lies.

* Companies push Alzheimer’s drugs that don’t work.

* Drugs are not the answer to every human problem. People are more than just a collection of chemicals that can be manipulated to produce a desired result. They’re human beings. They have souls. If they’re sad or sick or alienated from other people, it’s just possible that Pfizer is not the solution.

p.s. Have Big Pharma’s ‘failures’ really been malevolent successes?





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-drugs-not-answer-every-human-problem





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310007222112

