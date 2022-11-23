“Bad” Repterrains and “Good” Reptilians - Part 2 of 5

In Part 2 of 5. Judy gives a vitally important distinction between “bad repterrains” and “good reptilians”. Sherry responds to this and discusses underground bases with a tunnel system.
The ladies seem to have some differences in view, which is reasonable, with such a higher realm reality, which no one can fully understand.
At 5:00 Sherry describes seeing at her home, Greys dressed in Nazi uniforms.
6:00 Denise has been with us before and she describes how her and her son, Desmond, born in 1976, are part of an E.T./ Grey program.
10:00 Sherry’s daughter was trained by the Greys in developing her psychic abilities. Denise and Sherry talk about how they have both been chipped with alien technology put in their bodies. Judy has been chipped too, she says at 18:00.
Lisa and Judy discuss the body’s energy systems and Judy gives a very knowledgeable and detailed description of how implants and chakras and body energy relate to each other.
