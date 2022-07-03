Fiery Crash at Michigan Air Show

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Video of the tragic event captured two prop planes performing aerial
tricks and flying low above the truck while it raced along a runway at
the Battle Creek Executive Airport when the accident happened. The
Michigan government’s website noted that the event features “pyro and
the WALL OF FIRE.”
#airshow #airshowcrash #BattleCreek #BattleCreekMichigan
#BattleCreekExecutiveAirport #ShockwaveJetTruck
#BattleCreekFieldofLightAirShowandBalloonFestival #FieldofLightAirShow
#ChrisDarnell40 #ChrisDarnell40 #JetTruckDriverDies