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Decoding Domino's "Risky Business"
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301 views • April 16, 2020
"Avoid the Noid" The NOID was Domino's rabbit/man mascot in the 80s. As for the "No ID" angle, legit, and completely plausibly deniable. Risky Business '83. Revenge of the Nerds '84. Curtis Armstrong played Miles in Risky Business, then played Booger in RotN.
Domino's Pizza Delivery and "Risky Business" - NO ID / STOP SIGN? More signaling in Sodomite Time Ritual
https://adage.com/article/cmo-strategy/dominos-recreates-risky-business-dance-scene-promote-new-delivery-alerts/2233776
It's about knowing when something you really love/want is coming, precisely. Sound familiar?
Time Binding, Pizza Code, Code 54, Code 88, Code 666 - Booger, delivering pizza. It's time for some critical thinking!
Here's a question. Why does candlestick disappear into the effeminate dancer's love seat? Ever heard of the Sodomite Gateway?
Easter 2020 and the "terrible lunar omen over Rome"
https://fromrome.info/2020/04/12/easter-2020-begins-with-terrible-lunar-omen-over-rome/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Domino's Pizza Delivery and "Risky Business" - NO ID / STOP SIGN? More signaling in Sodomite Time Ritual
https://adage.com/article/cmo-strategy/dominos-recreates-risky-business-dance-scene-promote-new-delivery-alerts/2233776
It's about knowing when something you really love/want is coming, precisely. Sound familiar?
Time Binding, Pizza Code, Code 54, Code 88, Code 666 - Booger, delivering pizza. It's time for some critical thinking!
Here's a question. Why does candlestick disappear into the effeminate dancer's love seat? Ever heard of the Sodomite Gateway?
Easter 2020 and the "terrible lunar omen over Rome"
https://fromrome.info/2020/04/12/easter-2020-begins-with-terrible-lunar-omen-over-rome/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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