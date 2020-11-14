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Democrația și statul de drept în România: priorități pentru ARN în Parlament
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2 views • November 14, 2020
ℹ️ Democrația și statul de drept în România: priorități pentru ARN în Parlament
Cu Peter Costea (Președinte ARN), Beniamin Lup (Președinte executiv ARN și candidat la Camera Deputaților în Galați) și Alexandra-Mihaela DUME (Canditat ARN la Senat în Prahova)
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARNromania
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/arnromania
#AliantaRenastereaNationala #Alegeri #Parlament 🇷🇴
Cu Peter Costea (Președinte ARN), Beniamin Lup (Președinte executiv ARN și candidat la Camera Deputaților în Galați) și Alexandra-Mihaela DUME (Canditat ARN la Senat în Prahova)
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARNromania
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/arnromania
#AliantaRenastereaNationala #Alegeri #Parlament 🇷🇴
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