Two Worlds, One Conversation - How the Church Hurts Us

Two Worlds One Conversation is a bold, faith-centered series where honest dialogue meets spiritual insight. Hosted by Pastor Tim Anderson and Austin Graven, the show explores the tensions, triumphs, and complexities that exist within modern church culture. Together, they open the door to conversations many believers have felt but rarely voiced—examining how the church, despite its mission of love and restoration, can unintentionally wound the very people it seeks to serve.