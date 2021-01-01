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Here's what they have planned for you in 2021. Everything they claimed was a conspiracy theory has come true
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1224 views • January 01, 2021
The World Hoax Organization has changed the definition of "herd immunity," eradicating the pre-COVID consensus that it could be achieved by allowing
the virus to spread through a population, and declaring that herd immunity
solely comes from vaccines - f*cking, pathetic, satanic bastards.
source
https://computingforever.com/2020/12/30/how-is-this-a-thing-30th-of-december-2020/
the virus to spread through a population, and declaring that herd immunity
solely comes from vaccines - f*cking, pathetic, satanic bastards.
source
https://computingforever.com/2020/12/30/how-is-this-a-thing-30th-of-december-2020/
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