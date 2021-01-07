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SHARE: Eye Witness To Shooting At Capitol
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289 views • January 07, 2021
Witness to woman shot in Capitol interview WUSA
The no longer support the people. None of them. Listen to this.
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The no longer support the people. None of them. Listen to this.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
_________________
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Listen to Podcast
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Check out my Books
https://walkinverse.com/product-category/books/wiv-books/
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