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The Marxist revolution is coming Nov 4th. Get ready
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129 views • October 30, 2020
The color revolution is going to be the next Marxist iteration of revolution here in the USA. Its been talked about and its coming. Trump has high level military and intelligence personnel inside his circle.
https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/meet-norm-eisen-legal-hatchet-man-and-central-operative-in-the-color-revolution-against-president-trump/
https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/meet-norm-eisen-legal-hatchet-man-and-central-operative-in-the-color-revolution-against-president-trump/
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